Portsmouth can’t halt Camberley... Services edged by Millbrook

IT WAS a disappointing start to the season for Portsmouth who lost 26-18 to Camberley at Rugby Camp in London two south west.

The home side took the lead with a penalty.

But they were frustrated at the break when they conceded a late try to go in 7-3 behind.

The visitors scored after a scrum put them in position.

Their misery was compounded by the knowledge they had played against 14 men for 20 minutes with two Camberley players receiving yellow cards.

Portsmouth had failed to make anything of their numerical advantage.

The hosts started the second half strongly as the forwards forced the visitors back.

And with only four minutes played after the restart Portsmouth took the lead again.

A charged down kick landed perfectly for the home side to gather and score.

But Camberley responded immediately with a converted try to go 14-8 up.

A penalty for Portsmouth took them briefly back to three points down but Camberley added another try to lead 19-11.

Portsmouth replied again with a converted try to move within a point.

But Camberley had the final say with a converted try of their own to wrap up victory

United Services were edged out 18-17 by Millbrook in their opening match of the season in London three south west.

In wet and blustery conditions the hosts quickly took the lead with a penalty.

However, Millbrook battled back to score a converted try and hit the front.

But Services replied with a try from Martin Hoskin to hold a 10-7 advantage going into the second half.

It was a close contest and it was difficult to call which way the match was going to go.

The second half was a different affair altogether with Millbrook in full attack.

But Services did well to hold on to their lead for a long spell.

However, Millbrook slowly began to make their dominance count.

They scored a try and a penalty to lead 15-10.

US countered with Hoskin scoring his second try and the conversion put US 17-15 up.

A number of controversial decisions went against Services, and Millbrook held their nerve to seal the victory with a penalty kick.

Even though US threw everything into the attack they could not find a route back into the contest and were agonisingly beaten.