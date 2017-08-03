Land Rover BAR celebrates two years of training

LAND Rover BAR is celebrating two years of helping trainees and apprentices.

In 2015, the company opened up options for internships, apprenticeships and work experience.

Since then, a total of 113 people have come and gone through the office doors.

Human resources manager Joanna Despard was in charge of getting the programme off the ground.

She said: ‘We couldn’t take anyone on until we moved to the base in Portsmouth, so we had our first intern in 2015, and overall, we achieved 28 interns up to June 2017 exceeding our target of 20. In the broader context of the apprenticeship and the work experience programmes we have also been very successful.’

‘The programme has been a huge success, I think we can be proud of it and the people who have joined us.’