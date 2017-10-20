Cowplain Z record their first win of the season

Have your say

Cowplain Z won their first game of the Portsmouth & District League division one season with an 8-4 success at Copnor A.

Heath Smith clinched his match by two frames before Andy Hall wrapped up the victory for his side.

Emsworth earned a hard-fought 7-5 win against Craneswater Z.

The teams matched each other stride for stride before Emsworth captain Chris Hardyman struck a 46 break and inspired his side to a good success.

Bellair A cruised to a 9-3 victory over Leigh Park.

Phil Skinner, Greg Jones and skipper Lee Harding all won their frames for Bellair before Rob Henley rounded off the win.

Craneswater A remain top of the table and kept up their 100-per-cent record this season after whitewashing Craneswater R 12-0.

Rob Kirby was the star and notched a 61 break, while Pedro Ferguson, Mike Talmondt, Tony Hansford, Andy Boulton and Stuart Calver also chalked wins.

Waterlooville A moved up to joint-second after overcoming Portchester X 9-3.

Sam Tindell got the ball rolling for Waterlooville before Emma Bonney and Jamie Wilson capped off a win for their side.

In division two, Copnor Xcels dispatched Emsworth Originals 9-3 to gain their first victory this campaign.

It was a battle of first against third when Post Office faced Copnor E.

In an entertaining affair, league-leaders Post Office came out on top with an 8-4 success.

Matt Paffett and Dan Wells both played well for Post Office to get them over the line.

Copnor D and Waterlooville C shared the spoils in a 6-6 draw.

The Copnor Road outfit started well, with Dave Glover scoring a 36 break.

But Waterlooville battled back gamely and Gary Green and the ever-improving Phil Watson earned their side a draw.

Pompey Royals gained an 8-4 win against Cowplain Gas.

Chad Wainwright and Paul Chivers both took their frames to give the Royals a great start before Jon Challacombe finished off the job.

Craneswater Q moved up to second with a 9-3 victory against Waterlooville Allstars.

North End Bowls picked up their first win with a 10-2 success against Al’s Club in division three.

Eddie Orsmond and Brian Elsegood led Waterlooville D to an 8-4 victory against Craneswater Dandy.

Meanwhile, Cowplain B caused an upset by beating leaders Alexandra Bowls 7-5.

Cowplain Misfits put an end to their losing form with a 6-6 draw against Waterlooville B.

Broadoak Social Club moved joint-top of the division with an 8-4 victory against Leigh Park B.