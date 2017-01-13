Search

Emsworth continue title challenge

Andy Carter. Picture: Neil Marshall

EMSWORTH are the only team left who can stop defending champions Craneswater from securing a fourth top-flight title.

Both teams recorded emphatic 10-2 results in the latest round of Portsmouth & District League fixtures.

The title holders made short work of Bellair A at Southsea as Mike Talmondt made a 54 break.

Rob Kirby, Tony Hansford and skipper Andy Boulton had it all their own way.

Meanwhile Chris Hardyman’s men demolished Waterlooville Sports Bar A on their own territory.

The hosts were players short so Hugh Pollard, Nick Fegan, Wayne Brenchley and Shaun Toms had an easier evening.

Cowplain Z also posted a double figure success at Copnor D.

Terry Hickley, Dave Parsons, Dave Rees, with a 42 break, and Steve Hughes were all on song.

Late doubles by Pete Ferguson and Ricky Burnett gave Leigh Park an 8-4 win against Craneswater Z.

Mark Turner and Bill Parsons did well early on with a brace apiece.

Craneswater R travelled to division two leaders Bellair and returned a 9-3 triumph to leapfrog the Havant outfit.

John Morrison did his best to stem the tide but Martyn Power, Chris Trim, Andy Carter and Chris Bishop could not be stopped.

Craneswater Q were also celebrating with an 8-4 over North End.

Ade Pledge opened the scoring then Styu Calver and Tony Lee took charge.

Alexandra were also big hitters with a 9-3 success over Copnor Xcels.

Matt Sheath, Karl Davies, Dave Harfrield and Alan Freemantle all did well. Andy Chambers cut the score late on.

Karl Fuggle made a 37 break and Gary Swatton was also on target for Cowplain Gas.

Jon Challacombe and Chad Wainwright gave Pompey Royals an honourable draw.

Third tier leaders Waterlooville Sports Bar C registered their seventh win with an 8-4 success over Cowplain B.

Gary Curtis and Pete Gorvin, with a 39 break, cancelled out home doubles by Gary Wilton and Rob Derry Jnr.

Then Dave Pink and Gary Green restored order.

Leigh Park B were a player short at Craneswater Newbies and it was costly as they lost 7-5.

Craig Gardner and Dan Compton opened the scoring before Colin Ricketts and Dave Riddell closed it up.

Waterlooville Sports Bar B were also short against their D team but were saved by the new rule that allows one early cueist to play again as Nathan Hickley won four frames to produce an 8-4 victory.

Carlton lost 9-3 at home to Cuestars as Rio Smith, Pascal Richard, Callum White and Mark Lloyd won two each after skipper Alan Munday won for the hosts.

