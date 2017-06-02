Leigh Park move clear in top spot with victory

LEIGH PARK took control in the Portsmouth Billiards League with an emphatic 6-1 win over Copnor B and opened a four-point lead at the top.

The visitors found things difficult in the cramped snooker room, having to give starts in five of the games.

Danny Lumsden and Bill Parsons opened the scoring with easy wins against Trevor Sanders and Den Hushley.

Derek Foster and John Oldfield were the next to suffer as Richard Burnett and son Richie cruised through.

Norman Bradfield played well, beating Steve Scott after giving a start of nearly 100 points.

Pete Ferguson soon replied with a comfortable 60-point win over Peter Rook .

Waterlooville Sports C share second spot after a 5-2 triumph over neighbours Cowplain.

The visitors won the first two as Gary Curtis and Pete Gorvin, with a 34 break, saw off Leroy Grigg and Gary Wilton.

However, the home side took control as Darren Harper, Ioan Moon and the Derry duo cruised to wins.

Waterlooville Z slipped off the top after going down 5-2 at Copnor C.

The score was 2-2 as the last cueists got going but Tony Simmons and Phil Ledington produced the vital points for a flattering result.

Steve Lawrence and son Dave, with a 50 break, were on target for the home side but Cliff Robbins and Chris Bishop retaliated .

Jason Tame’s Portchester X had to work hard for a 4-3 win against Craneswater A at Castle Street.

Ashley Bendall struck for the hosts, then Colin Rowe countered, knocking in a 44.

Pedro Ferguson and Darren Inch shared the next two.

In the end Neil Turp stole the bonus point with a big win while Mark Kirby had to work against Mark Jones.

Copnor A had a poor 5-2 defeat at Craneswater R.

Scott Compton and Kevin Harding tried to fix things and Steve Toms only lost by three against Jim Frisbee.

The other games were easy as Liam Melia beat Mick Hall 39, Andy White beat Ant Lacey and Harry Yard crushed Mark Tillison 150-86.

Waterlooville B got a 4-3 win over their A team.

Nathan Hickley’s boys won the last two for the aggregate point 778-770 thanks to Terry Hickley and Heath Smith.

The A side had wins for Bill Phillips, Jamie Wilson and Chris Jeffery after Colin Johnson won for the B team.

– graham simper