Pint-sized potter breaks duck

Jake Martin has been celebrating his first win in the Wednesday Junior League.

The pint-sized potter, seven, climbed to fifth place in division tw after defeating Henry Martin in his final match of week nine.

Harry Wilson, 11, overcame three higher-ranked players to win the top group.

Dean Russell extended his lead at the top to four points from defending champion Samuel Laxton.

Another undefeated week for Vinnie Rix took him up to sixth in division one.

Meanwhile, Billy Reid leads Henry Martin by one frame in division three.

Earlier in the week, Jamie Wilson had opened up a two-point gap over his brother Harry at the top of the Monday Junior League after winning the top group.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.

Wednesday League, season three, week nine: Winners: Harry Wilson, Lewis Wilson, Vinnie Rix. Breaks: Vinnie Rix 22.

Monday League, season one, week eight: Winners: Jamie Wilson, Vinnie Rix. Breaks: Jamie Wilson 39; Vinnie Rix 14.