Pride for Sharp as run ends

Thomas Sharp’s eight-match unbeaten run since making his competitive debut in the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior League is over.
The Portsmouth 12-year-old finally lost to Callum White – the Cuestars South of England Under-21 Bronze Tour championship play-off winner.
Sharp did have the consolation of recording his highest break of 15 against Antony Terroni.
Harry Wilson inflicted a rare defeat on champion-elect Samuel Laxton and the 11-year-old went on to win the top group.
Laxton leads Dean Russell by 22 points with six weeks left.
World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday.
The league runs throughout the summer as usual.
A second junior league will be launched at the same time on Mondays from September.
Interested players should register their names by ringing the club on (023) 9225 6808, sending a message via facebook.com/Wsportsbar or emailing timdunkleysnookercoach@gmail.com.
Elsewhere, Jamie Wilson lost 2-0 to the eventual tournament winner, Bradley Cowdroy (Bournemouth), in the semi-finals of an under-16 event at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon, South London.
The 13-year-old, from Havant, had progressed through the group stages and seen off Oliver Sykes (Chandlers Ford) 2-0 in the last-eight.
In an under-21 tournament run concurrently, Wilson was knocked out in the first round 4-0 by 20-year-old Londoner Peter Devlin, last year’s English Under-21 Championship.
Week 14
Winners: Harry Wilson, Callum White
Breaks: Callum White 22, Thomas Sharp 15 (PB), Dean Russell 14
