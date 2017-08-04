Pride for Sharp as run ends

Have your say

Thomas Sharp’s eight-match unbeaten run since making his competitive debut in the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior League is over.

The Portsmouth 12-year-old finally lost to Callum White – the Cuestars South of England Under-21 Bronze Tour championship play-off winner.

Sharp did have the consolation of recording his highest break of 15 against Antony Terroni.

Harry Wilson inflicted a rare defeat on champion-elect Samuel Laxton and the 11-year-old went on to win the top group.

Laxton leads Dean Russell by 22 points with six weeks left.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday.

The league runs throughout the summer as usual.

A second junior league will be launched at the same time on Mondays from September.

Interested players should register their names by ringing the club on (023) 9225 6808, sending a message via facebook.com/Wsportsbar or emailing timdunkleysnookercoach@gmail.com.

Elsewhere, Jamie Wilson lost 2-0 to the eventual tournament winner, Bradley Cowdroy (Bournemouth), in the semi-finals of an under-16 event at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon, South London.

The 13-year-old, from Havant, had progressed through the group stages and seen off Oliver Sykes (Chandlers Ford) 2-0 in the last-eight.

In an under-21 tournament run concurrently, Wilson was knocked out in the first round 4-0 by 20-year-old Londoner Peter Devlin, last year’s English Under-21 Championship.

Week 14

Winners: Harry Wilson, Callum White

Breaks: Callum White 22, Thomas Sharp 15 (PB), Dean Russell 14