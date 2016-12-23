Talmondt is stalled by Berkshire’s Ford

MIKE TALMONDT faces a tough task to catch Berkshire cueman Matt Ford after losing to his rival in the final of the latest over-40s snooker event.

Ford, from Martins Heron, Bracknell, followed his success on the Cuestars South of England Seniors Tour in Woking last month with victory in Marchwood.

The 41-year-old defeated Talmondt 2-0 in the final of the fourth leg at Cue T’s Social & Snooker Lounge.

After taking the first frame by a distance, Ford compiled a 48 break in the next and his title rival from Portsmouth conceded with four reds left.

‘I’ve been in (all) four finals now and managed to win two,’ said Ford.

‘Mike’s a tough opponent so I’m always glad to beat him.

‘I had a black to go into the pack for a big one but managed to miss that and Mike didn’t punish me. I got lucky.’

Talmondt registered breaks of 46 and 41.

He beat Dan Hammond 2-0 in the semi-finals after finishing top of group D.

In the standings, Ford leads Talmondt by 16 points.

Elsewhere, David Stewart (Odiham) achieved a 55 break in his 2-1 defeat by Hammond in the group stages.

Quarter-finalist Martin Wallace (Wokingham) climbed one place to third.

The absent John Hunter (Andover) dropped to fourth and Stocker is fifth.

Leg five of seven is at Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon, on Sunday, January 29.

The top-20 ranked players at the end of the series – which is sponsored by Leeds-based Dransfields, the UK’s largest independent supplier of gaming and amusement machines to pubs and clubs – will play off for £500 prize money in Newbury on April 23.

– TIM DUNKLEY