Goddard gets shining star prize as Locks Heath impress

LOCKS HEATH enjoyed an golden end to a spectacular year with some sparkling displays at the Southampton Xmas Meet.

The event was held at The Quays on Sunday, December 11.

Locks Heath produced a total of 163 fantastic swims of which 85 were personal bests.

They secured six gold medals, four silvers medals and two bronze medals.

The swimmers between them also managed seven Hampshire qualifying times now totalling 51 and two regional times now totalling three.

This year’s shining star, who was also awarded swimmer of the year within the club was Grace Goddard.

She achieved eight personal bests on the day.

And she also delivered two regional times in her 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Young Grace has performed incredibly well this season so far.

She has been improving by the week and long may this continue.

May Fletcher performed to a high standard, earning a silver in her 50 fly with a personal best, a silver in the 100m individual medley, and a gold in her 50m backstroke.

Shannon Lamb had a successful day winning gold with a personal best in her 50m backstroke race.

She also achieved a gold in the 100m breaststroke with another new best, and a silver in 100m individual medley.

Very well done to Matilda Hall who secured a gold medal in her 100 flystroke.

And congratulations to Mary Edwards, with a personal best and silver medal in the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Kyle Kirkland not only managed a personal best but also secured a bronze in his 50m backstroke.

The seven successful swimmers who achieved county times were May Fletcher in 50m fly, Evelyn Hall in 100m free, Mary Edwards 50m free, Mia Day 50m breast, Grace Goddard 200m free and Jan Stoop in his 50m and 200m.

LHSS swimmers’ attitude and determination to succeed are testament to the hours of effort and dedication in the training pool.

It was a tough competition so the club are extremely proud of all the children and their achievements.

They put in some excellent performances.

Even those who did not win medals recorded some impressive personal bests, showing their hard work has paid off with excellent swims on race day.