Impressive Nomads turn up heat with successful summer meet

FAREHAM NOMADS enjoyed success at their summer meet as their talented team collected 203 medals.

The club achieved an impressive 87 golds, 60 silvers and 56 bronze medals from the impressive standard competition.

The event was attended by clubs from across the south coast.

Fareham Nomads swimmers, aged between nine and 50, achieved 264 personal best times from 364 swims at Horizon Leisure Centre in Waterlooville.

John Molyneaux, head coach at Fareham Nomads, said: ‘Of the 364 swims, 73 per cent recorded best times so it was great to see the hard work put in throughout the season pay off.

‘There was some very good swimming with some knocking many seconds of their previous bests.’

Georgia Kennedy, Isobelle Kennedy, Sophie Kent and Ava Bennell achieved first, second, third and fourth in the girls’ 10-year 200m individual medley.

While Georgia Kennedy, Emma Skelton, Lola Norwood-Perkins, Sophie Kent and Lily Bampton took home first to fifth placings in the girls’ 10-year 100m individual medley.

The skins event provided the crowd with some great entertainment with Chris Finch and Mike Andrews achieving first and second in the senior skins event, while Harvey Spoor and Alex Scribbins did the same for the juniors – achieving a double, double.

Harvey Spoor, 12, completed a stunning clean sweep of 10 wins from 10 individual events, setting new personal best times in every event.

Joe Davies, 14, who has qualified for his first English nationals in two weeks time, dropped seven seconds off his personal best to stop the clock at 2.14.88, just beating head coach John Molyneaux to first place in the 200m backstroke.

Davies’ time now ranks him ninth in Great Britain for his age, going into the English national championships.

Molyneaux added: ‘Joe had an amazing swim and I look forward to seeing what he can achieve in his last competition of the swimming year.’

Meanwhile, Fareham Nomads claimed the 2017 Rother League Trophy by more than 70 points.

Swimmers raced out of their skin to win 36 races from the overall 51 events.

Molyneaux added: ‘Well done to all on winning the trophy.’