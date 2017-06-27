Jennifer Brady makes progress in Aegon Southsea Trophy

A powerful performance from Jennifer Brady saw her beat second seed Viktorija Golubic in the first round of the Aegon Southsea Trophy.

The match was first up on the main show court at Canoe Lake.

Jennifer Brady won her match in three sets

Brady had to really battle for the victory in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

Both players were able to produce some excellent tennis on the new courts.

It was an exciting match played in front of a good crowd.

Brady won in three sets and was very pleased to progress.

She said: ‘Overall I felt pretty good. It’s the first grass court match for me this year.

‘Just trying to get the best preparation I can before Wimbledon.

‘I served well at times, she played pretty well and it was a pretty good match overall.’

Laura Robson dropped the first set to Ekaterina Alexandrova before rain intervened and forced the players off court.