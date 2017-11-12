Two Swallows impresses de Boinville in defeat

Nico de Boinville can’t wait to join forces with Two Swallows again.

The jockey partnered the seven-year-old to second place in the EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase on good ground at Fontwell on Friday.

It was a satisfactory debut over fences for the daughter of Kayf Tara, who was sent off the 11/8 favourite on her return to action.

Two Swallows, who is trained at Bourton-On-The-Water by Ben Pauling, was rated 127 over the smaller obstacles after three wins and two second places last season.

And despite suffering a two-length defeat to Anthony Honeyball’s Tacenda in West Sussex, de Boinville is excited by the mare’s prospects.

He said: ‘It was a good start and she’ll definitely come on from the run. She could probably do with a bit more ease in the ground but she is bound to come on for the run.

Nico de Boinville

‘I thought I was going to get there going up the straight, to be fair. At the last, we spent a bit too much time in the air and that probably cost us.

‘I’d like to think she will surpass her hurdles mark and I’m looking forward to getting back on board her.’

