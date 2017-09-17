48 HOURS: Six top things to do on Monday, September 18 and Tuesday, September 19

Your quick guide to what to in the Portsmouth area
EXHIBITION: The 1930s’ billboard advertisements by lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle have been remastered with the help of Portsmouth artist Kendal James. The Spring, Havant, 11am-1pm (until December).
STROLL: A group walk around Canoe Lake at Southsea for those pushed for time but want some exercise and the chance to meet like-minded people. Meet at bus terminus, today, 1pm.
GIG: The folk rock band from Wigan have wowed audiences at the Wickham Festival in the past, but here’s a chance to hear Merry Hell’s acoustic set.
Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, tonight 8pm.
GIG: A blast of blues and American folk with a nod to 1960s’ psychedelia with legendary Barry ‘The Fish’ Melton and French guitarist Stephane Missri in from Woodstock to Hull. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7.30pm.
EXHIBITION: Major exhibition marking the centenary of the birth of British artist John Minton, a bohemian figure in London in the 1940s and ’50s who counted Lucian Freud among his friends. Pallant House, Chichester, tomorrow 10am-5pm.
SING: Fancy joining a choir? Why not go along to the weekly rehearsal of the Portsmouth Chorus (formerly Portsmouth Glee Club). Some ability to follow music needed.
St Colman’s Church hall, tonight 7.15pm.
