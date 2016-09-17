Things got spooky at the making Waves Film Festival

BRITAIN’S most haunted building joins a submarine and a First World War naval boat as an unlikely venue for a film festival screening.

Wymering Manor will play host to the award-winning film The Tour, which was partly filmed at the Grade-II listed building as part of this year’s Making Waves Film Festival.

The 2014 film won the jury prize at the Chicago Horror Film Festival and this special screening on Wednesday will include a Q&A with directors Damon Rickard and Alex Mathieson.

The annual event, which takes place this year from tomorrow until September 25, prides itself on its quirky screenings.

Bill Sainsbury, one of the festival organisers, said: ‘We all love film and want to do something that’s a bit different.

‘We like to take films out of the cinema and put them on in unusual places, or add something to the experience, like a talk with the director.

A still from the film The Tour, which was partly-filmed at Wymering Manor

‘This is the first time for us to use Wymering Manor and I’m really excited about it.’

The manor will also be the venue for the premiere of horror film Maniacal, by local film maker Trash Arts on Thursday.

Another highlight promises to be the opening event, They Came With Outer Script, which will see an afternoon of improvised B-movie mayhem at the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea.

‘It’s a crazy event where people shout things out that they want in the film and then it’s put into this comedy improv,’ added Bill. ‘They did really well with it at the Edinburgh Fringe, so that should be a great one to start off with.’

There will also be a screening of the classic Sink The Bismark at the Jutland exhibition in the Historic Dockyards.

And Making Waves will be announcing the winners of the 2016 Making Waves Short Film Competition at a showcase event at the Fat Fox on Monday and screening the best International short films from their international film festival partners Capodarco L’Altro Festival, in Fermo Italy, Cinema Lux and Ptit Clap in France.

Tickets for Making Waves events are available from each participating venue. For more information go to makingwavesfilmfestival.co.uk

______________________________________________________

What’s on at Making Waves Film Festival

* Sunday, 18, 3.30pm: They Came With Outer Script

The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road, Southsea

* Monday, 19, 7.30pm: Making Waves Short Film Competition Showcase

Fat Fox, Victoria Road, Southsea

* Wednesday, 21: The Tour – Exclusive preview

Wymering Manor, Old Wymering Lane, Portsmouth

* Thursday, 22: Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016) cert 15

No. 6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

* Thursday, 22, 6pm: Maniacal presented by Trash Arts

Wymering Manor

* Thursday, 22, 6pm: Sink the Bismarck! (1960) cert U

Jutland Exhibition, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

* Thursday, 22, 7pm: Akira (1988) cert 15

No. 6 Cinema

* Friday, 23, 5.45pm: An Incredibles Night! (2004) cert PG

Portsmouth Music Hub

* Saturday, 24: Ocean Film Festival

The Kings Theatre, Albert Road, Southsea

* Saturday, 24, 7pm: The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) introduction by Stuart Gard

No. 6 Cinema

* Sunday, 25, 7.30pm: Conjuring Up the Paranormal

The Kings Theatre