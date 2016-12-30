CLUB SCENE with Sam Cherry

Well, what a year 2016 has been. Many negative events have happened but, keeping it positive, I firmly believe that our music scene has grown, and 2017 looks to be very bright!

Tonight from 8pm, House Knights’ resident DJs team up with Shack Pirates’ residents to present a mixture of fresh and old school house at the free Pirate Knights New Year’s Eve takeover at Shack Bar and Kitchen, Southsea.

It’s A Sin will also return for the last time this year tonight from 10pm at The Wedgewood Rooms, featuring resident DJs Lemon and Bonsai Katt in the main room, while DJ Ethan Owen hosts his new hip-hop, R&B and garage residency Next Episode.

Known for their party antics, the Monkey Love Stunt team will take over The Royal Albert for New Years Eve, kicking off at 8pm. For old school house, try Southern Exposure at The Old Barn, Milton, tomorrow from 8pm.