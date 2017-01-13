CLUB SCENE with Sam Cherry

This week looks to be a busy one with a decent variation of events for Portsmouth! Plenty of hip-hop to boot, too – a bonus for those following the expanding Portsmouth scene.

Tonight, High Focus Records and Raygun will be presenting UK hip-hop artist Fliptrix and Molotov at Drift Bar, Palmerston Road, for Fliptrix’s album release Patterns of Escapism.

Support comes from DJ Tyni, TenchoO, Gypsy Mac and Sample C. Doors open from 8pm and tickets cost £10 advance, £13.50 on the door. More information at facebook.com

However if underground hip-hop isn’t your bag, It’s a Sin will be at The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road tonight, for their first takeover of 2017. The resident DJs have already stated that as a treat, they will be playing tunes from the noughties as they usually only play pop anthems before 2000! Doors from 10.30pm until 2.30am with free entry. DJ Pete Scathe will also be in The Edge of The Wedge, playing alternative anthems from 10pm until 2am with more details for both at facebook.com

Next Thursday, local hip-hop label Sunken Culture will be taking over The Wedgewood Rooms to present Klashnekoff. His first album The Sagas Of in 2004 saw single Murda managing to appear in the British indie flick Kidulthood.

Still keeping his momentum for more than 10 years, this event sets to be an interesting one for our hip-hop scene. Supporting will be Oracy, Beatheadz, Defekted Selection, Gypsy Mac, Sample C and DJ Jabbathakut. Doors open 8pm until 12.30am and tickets cost £11 with more information at facebook.com