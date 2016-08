Are you brave enough to meet the fierce Roman legion?

Join Butser Ancient Farm tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday for Roman cooking, Roman numerals, weaponry, authentic costumes, ancient carpentry, and archery demonstrations and other activities.

Plus, ancient textile demonstrations and Mark the Celt in the Iron Age enclosure. Standard admission prices apply.

The event runs from 10am-5pm both days.

Butser Ancient Farm is at Waterlooville.

Call (023) 9259 8838 or visit butserancientfarm.co.uk.