What’s On from Friday, January 20 to Thursday, January 26

What’s on for the week ahead

TODAY (FRIDAY, JANUARY 20)

CLUBBING

PORTSMOUTH: Edge of the Wedge, 147b Albert Road, PO4 0JW. 10pm. The Wolf Cub Club. Rock/indie/alternative party. Over-18s only. Call (023) 9229 3301 or visitwedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. Exploring how British artists drew on classical myth and ideals in a ‘return to order’ following the First World War. Open today to Sunday, and Tuesday to Thursday, opening times may vary.Call 01243 774 557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound. A WW1 centenary project incorporating film, drawing and sound. Free. Open today, Saturday, and Monday to Thursday, opening times may vary. Call (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-4pm. The Ministry of Books – Miniatures. More than 200 wonderful art objects produced by illustrators, typographers, writers, binders and printmakers. Open today to Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, opening times may vary. Call (023) 9277 8080.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, PO1 3LJ. 7pm. The Birth of a Nation. An ambitious biopic of the preacher who led an historic US slave rebellion. Call 07435 029 408.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 9pm. The Power of Three. Blues/rock band.

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 8pm. Spike’s Leg-endary Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. Exactly what it says on the tin: all rock and all vinyl. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. With home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

CLANFIELD: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Lane PO8 0RB. 7.30pm. The Windmill Players present Cinderella. A traditional pantomime written by Peter Scott. Call 01730 231 474.

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborne Road, PO16 7DX. 7.30pm. Multistory Theatre presents Digging The Dirt. A moving mix of fairytale and political commentary. Donation entry. Call 01329 223 100.

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Road, PO16 7DB. 7.30pm. John Hylton performs the Neil Diamond Rocks Tour. Enjoy a tribute filled with rhythm, power and the beat of the foot-tappers and headbangers. £22.50. Call 01329 231 942.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. HIADS presents Red Riding Hood. A traditional pantomime written by Sue Finn. Call (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over-18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm Jackson: Live In Concert. Starring Ben in an incredible tribute to the King of Pop. Call (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: St Faith’s Church, Victoria Square, PO13 9NF. 7.30pm. The Hampshire & Isle of Wight wildlife Trust, Gosport Branch presents The History and Wildlife of Farlington Marshes. Talk by Trevor Codlin. £3, children free.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Call (023) 9268 8390.

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JANUARY 21)

BOOKS

GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road, PO12 4NG. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Do you enjoy talking about the books you have read? Read, share, discuss and discover new authors at this friendly group.

CLUBBING

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, 147b Albert Road, PO4 0JW. 11pm. Hitfaced with 2 Punk 2 Twerk. Chart pop, indie, dance and pop-punk. Free entry before 12am. Over-18’s only. Call (023) 9229 3301 or visit wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

DANCING

WICKHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Lane, PO17 5AL. 7.30-10.30pm. Dancing to music played by Chris Stanbury. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. Bring your own drinks. £6. Call 07980 058310.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Abbeyfield, 138 Privett Road. 2-4pm. Bargain sale. Second hand clothes, shoes, ornaments and more. Call 07968 899 805.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, PO6 2AP. 2-4pm. Messy Church. For families with young children. Tea, coffee and puzzles followed by craft activities linked to a chosen Bible story.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm. Royal Blood: Births, Battles and Beheadings. Celebrating Hampshire’s glorious royal history. Focusing on seven pivotal periods, the exhibition features specially commissioned costumes and artefacts. Free. Open today, and Monday to Thursday, opening times may vary. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, PO1 3LJ. 4pm. Sully: Miracle on the Hudson. Tom Hanks stars as American hero Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger in his biopic. Call 07435 029 408.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 9pm. Blackout. 80s rock covers band.

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. The Westside Blues Band. Powerful electric blues. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East Street, PO9 1BS. Muso. A one-off experience where surreal comedy meets serious music. Improvisational opera company Impropera offers a unique way to explore The Spring’s museum collections. Call (023) 9247 2700 or visit thespring.co.uk.

STAGE

CLANFIELD: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Lane, PO8 0RB. 2pm and 7.30pm. The Windmill Players present Cinderella. A traditional pantomime written by Peter Scott. Call 01730 231 474.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. HIADS presents Red Riding Hood. A traditional pantomime written by Sue Finn. Adults £10, Children £6. Call (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over-18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 6pm. The Little Mix Experience. Four talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s biggest pop bands. Call (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk along the foreshore to the Mountbatten Centre and back. Flat, paved route. Call (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborne Road, PO16 7DX. 7.30pm. Stephen K Amos: World Famous. Globe-trotting laughter master returns with his new show. £16. Call 01329 223 100 or visit ashcroft.org.uk.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, 366 Brook Lane, SO31 7DP. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. Members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. Call 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel,Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane, PO9 3HN. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship and The Word. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday School for children aged three to 11, creche for children below three. Call 07879 130 499.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night. Hosted by Jay Groovara. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

CLANFIELD: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Lane PO8 0RB. 2.00pm and 7.30pm. The Windmill Players present Cinderella. A traditional pantomime written by Peter Scott. Call 01730 231474.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm. Waterloo - The Best of Abba Tribute Show. Call (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTCHESTER: Meet at Portchester Castle Car Park. 10am. Meon Ramblers. 10-mile walk via Fort Nelson, or meet at Widley car park at 1.30pm for a five-and-a-half-mile walk via Purbrook Heath. Call (023) 9255 2644 or visit ramblers.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. Call (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

CLASSES

PORTSMOUTH: The Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Road, PO1 5PF. Various times. Language Courses for beginners in French, Spanish, Italian, German and Polish. Stars Monday for 10 weeks. £65.00. Call (023) 9281 2822.

PORTSMOUTH: The Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Road, PO1 5PF. 7-9pm. Indian Head Massage course. Starts Monday for 4 weeks. £32.00. Call (023) 9281 28122.

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave, Portsmouth, PO4 9ED. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session, £6 for two sessions per person/evening. Call 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Road, PO2 7JH. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 10am-12pm and 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Club. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Road, PO8 8DB. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. Call (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. New Age Kurling. 10.30am-12pm. Great fun with gentle exercise. First week free. Call (023) 9278 0500.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, 19-21 Palmerston Road. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults to beat stress. Drop in, all materials provided.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. Call (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place group walk. A moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk. Call (023) 9268 8390.

CHICHESTER: Chichester Park Hotel, Madgwick Lane, PO19 7QL. 7pm. Flying and Displaying Vintage Jet Aircraft. Rod Dean returns to Air ACES for the first talk in 2017. Members £3, guests £5, under-16s free. Call 01243 823 007 or visit airaces.org.uk.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, PO13 8JU. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Road, PO1 4BJ. 6.30-7.30pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity street dance training for all abilities and fitness levels. E-mail dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, PO9 2RS. 7pm. Bridge club. Needs new members. Beginners welcome but experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. Call 01243 372 718 or e-mail angela.nigel.peake@gmail.com.

HAVANT: Havant Methodist Church, PO9 2HU. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Acappella Chorus Choir rehearsal. Call (023) 9264 1997.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, PO9 1PP. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. Call (023) 9245 3634 or visit solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: Staunton Park Genealogy Group, St Francis Church, Riders Lane, PO9 4QT. 7.30-9.30pm. Group meeting. New members welcome. Visit thestauntoninfo.org.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, PO2 9PR. 10.30am-12.30pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace, PO5 3AU. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, 1 Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 7.30pm. Drink and Draw Night

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Wedgewood Rooms, 147b Albert Road, PO4 0JW. 7.30-11.30pm. Gig in support of Amnesty International. Featuring Cirrcus Street, Flying Machines and Isabelle Bilton. £3. Call (023) 9229 3301 or visit www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf Quays or Southsea and back. Call (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

DANCING

FAREHAM: Sarisbury Green Community Centre, The Green, SO31 7AA. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. Bar available. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. Call 01489 573 114.

SOUTHSEA: The Royal Beach Hotel. 1pm-4pm. Social dancing. Music by Steve Kingsley. £4.50. Call (023) 9273 1281.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: Cowplain Social Club, PO8 8EN. 7.30-10.00pm. Social dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. £2. Bar available. Call 07980 058310 or visit www.ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Activities include speakers, competitions, and home evenings. Visit horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

FRATTON: Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. 10am-12pm. Circle of Friends Craft Group. First week free. Call (023) 9278 0500.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Road, PO7 5AX. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsal. Looking for new male members. Call 07796 136 487 or visit singinportsmouth.org.uk.

HAVANT: United Reformed Church Hall, PO9 1HL. 7.30pm. Havant & District Horticultural Society. Presentation on pruning by Kelvin Mason. £2, includes tea and coffee. Call (023) 9247 5140.

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road, PO4 0DY. 2-4pm.The Natterjacks. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent, PO12 2HE. 8-10.30pm. New Orleans Jazz Bandits. Members £7, guests £10. Call (023) 9269 3988 or visit gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround. Piano available.

PORTSMOUTH: Wedgewood Rooms, 147b Albert Road, PO4 0JW. 8pm. The King Blues. With Louise Distras and Sean McGowan. £12.50. Call (023) 9229 3301 or visit wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

WALKS & TALKS

HAYLING ISLAND: URC Church Hall, Hollow Lane, PO11 9EY. 2.30pm. Hayling Island Horticultural Society Birds in the Garden talk by Steve Oaks. 50p, includes refreshments.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet outside the Odeon. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all, sturdy shoes recommended. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of creativity for those aged five and below. £3 per child. Call (023) 9277 8080 or visit aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborne Road, PO16 7DX. 8.00pm. Norman Lovett: Entertaining Moaner. Deadpan, surrealist comic now on tour. Call 01329 223 100 or book online www.ashcroft.org.uk.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. Call 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Road, PO8 8DZ. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ dance class. Call 07505 191 596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. £3.95, includes entertainment. Call (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults to beat stress. Drop in, all materials provided.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30am-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. 10.30am-12pm. Singing for Wellbeing. an enjoyable morning of singing and gentle exercise. First week free. Call (023) 9278 0500.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. 2pm-4pm. Friendship Group. Different activity each week in the company of friends. First week free. Call (023) 9278 0500.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Road, PO2 8HH. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

SOUTHSEA: St James’s Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to improve fitness. £2.50. Call 07754 528814.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Road, PO4 0LX. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, 1 Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 8.30pm,. Quiz Night

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm. Broken-mic night. Hosted by Jay Groovara. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North Street, PO10 7BY. 10am-12pm. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. With home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Eggs, home-made crafts, cards, jewellery, woodwork, plants, cakes, preserves, honey and books.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Road, PO16 7DB. 7.30pm. The Elvis Years. The compelling story of the King of Rock & Roll, performed by a top line-up of actors and musicians. Call 01329 231 942.

LAVANT: Lavant Memorial Hall, Pook Lane, PO18 0BQ. 7.30pm. The Lavant Players present Shiver Me Timbers. A musical comedy created by Tony Hudson, based on the story of Treasure Island. Call 01243 816 581.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over-18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm. Some Guys Have All The Luck. Paul Metcalfe and his band celebrate the life and career of Rod Stewart. Call (023) 9282 8282.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Hall Theatre, Crofton Community Centre, PO14 2PP. 7.30pm. Crofton Amateur Dramatics Society (CADS) presents Robin Hood. Adults £8, children £6. Call 01329 661 143.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest. Call (023) 9268 8390. HILSEA: Meet at Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. Call (023) 9284 1762.

If you are holding an event between Friday, January 27 and Thursday, February 3 and would like to advertise it in the Listings Guide, please e-mail all details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, January 24.