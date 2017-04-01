Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Last week was exciting for festival fans in Portsmouth as Mutiny Festival revealed the third phase of its line-up which included the likes of Pendulum (DJ set), Jax Jones, Rhythm Masters and a Chase and Status DJ set as the main stage Sunday headliner.

Kicking things off Friday night on the old school house scene, collective House Knights are hosting a free takeover as part of their residency at Shack Bar, Albert Road with headliner DJ Hector C; Hector has built up a high reputation on the south coast over his career, playing alongside Moby and LTJ Bukem.

Joining the bill will be HK resident DJs Bexy, Replay and Ammy and the event will take place from 8pm until 1.30am. More details at facebook.com

However if tech house is more your thing, promoters Zeal Movement will be returning to The Old Barn for their last takeover at the venue before its unfortunate closure.

The line-up will see a large roster with DJs Bowler (SW4) and Cowlin (Phonetic Records) headlining, going back-to-back in the mix. Support comes from Late Replies and resident DJs Rara, Harley, As-One and Stanley Hood. Doors open from 7pm until 1.30am with advanced tickets £5, or £8 on the door.

Tickets and information are available from residentadvisor.net

SAturday evening, tech house promoters Love Amplified will be hosting their last event at Envy as their residency at the club comes to an end, with their last evening dedicated to the resident DJs.

Love Amplified is shifting its focus towards its record label, Amplified ,and taking a backseat on its large events for the meantime (but you can still expect label showcases and involvement at events like Mutiny!)

The night will see Brandon Lilly, Alex Fowlie, Fred Symonds, Latecomer, Abbo, Wheats and Soul Divide on the bill from 11.30pm until 5am. Early bird tickets only cost £1 Standard entry will cost £5. More details available at facebook.com