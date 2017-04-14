Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight, Ice Bar in Southsea will be hosting their Easter Weekend Fundraiser for The Elizabeth Foundation with After Hours resident DJs Drift and Flatline.

The two will go back-to -back from 7pm until 1am playing everything from house to drum and bass. 10 per cent of all the evening’s bar takings will be going towards the foundation so expect plenty of feel good vibes! More details at facebook.com

On the house and techno front tonight, record label Punchfunk will be presenting their final encore event at The Old Barn, Milton, due to the unfortunate closure of the venue. PunchFunk’s Chris Vaux was one of the main people behind the 2015 revamp of The Old Barn so I wanted to say how much of a good job he, and others, did at the venue and it’s only right to see PunchFunk host their swansong event for the venue. Expect resident DJs Simon Blann, The 24hr DJ and of course Chris himself joined by House Knights to play plenty of bumping tunes. Doors open from 9pm until 4am and tickets will cost £5 with more details at facebook.com

Tomorrow night, Zeal Movement will also be hosting their last event at The Old Barn as they present their second Danse Club takeover with DJs Lauhaus, Austen/Scott and Junior Gee joined by Zeal residents RaRa, As-One, Harley and Stanley Hood. Zeal will definitely bring the vibes if their recent success at The Old Barn has proved anything. Doors open 3pm until 3am, advance tickets cost £5 or £10 on the door. More details at facebook.com

If you still have energy for Sunday, The Astoria, Guildhall, are hosting Jampacked with Mistajam, GotSome and Patrick Nazemi from 1am until 4am! Tickets are only £5 with at facebook.com