Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Kicking things off tonight on the house and techno front, Wise will be presenting Elements at Ice Bar, Southsea. Wise is made up of Fabio Bacanhim and James Barnes (Cliquee) and they are joined by special guest DJ Hamm Rice (House Knights) from 6pm until 11pm.

This event will be completely free so expect plenty of bumping house vibes at this one! Check out Wise at facebook.com

For those looking for something a little different tonight, Trash Arts will be presenting an evening of sharp-tongued social poetry from punk-poet Attila The Stockbroker at The Loft, Albert Road.

Support comes from Majid Dhana, Omar Jose Lm, Jackson Davies, Stella Bahin and Lord Biro. Doors will be open from 8pm until 11pm and tickets will cost £7 in advance or £8 on the doors. More information at facebook.com

To those who are looking for their fix of pop from the decades, look no further than It’s a Sin at The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road tonight. As usual, the DJs promise plenty of anthems through the decades from 10pm until 2.30am. Joining them in room two will be Pete Scathe playing metal/rock for his Thunderdome takeover. Entry is free, with more details at facebook.com

Tomorrow, new promoters Glacier Events will be presenting their drum and bass takeover Wavey at The Lounge N Theme, Southsea. The line-up will see DJs Matt Clarke, Dan Haler, Drift, Lista, Siege and Flatline go hard in the mix playing a mixture of styles from neurofunk to jump-up from 10pm until 3am. Tickets will cost £6 and free Uber cost will be given away, for more details visit facebook.com

Over at Ice Bar tomorrow night, Portsmouth Young Labour will be hosting a voter registration drive with live hip-hop, techno and drum and bass from 6pm until 11.30pm with Gyspy Mac, Sample C, CSA, Eski and Nooch. The idea behind this night is to encourage young people to vote in the upcoming election and what a better way to do this than to get people engaged with music. More details at facebook.com