Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Last Saturday I went to the Unsigned Showcase finals at The Wedgewood Rooms to support my friend’s band Demonheads and, of course, the pool of local talent.

I want to congratulate Grief Daddy for their win and impressing the crowd with their quirky beats and political vocals.

The energy within our scene isn’t looking to stop with freshers only round the corner.

Kicking things off this weekend, tomorrow night techno promoters AuralSex will have their official launch party at The Barn in Milton. AuralSex is teaming up with the venue to supply weekly events.

The launch has free entry from 6pm until 1am with DJs Cliquee, LJ Arthur, Hamm Rice and Korevex on the bill playing a range of house and techno (progressive and tech).

More details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Trash Arts return with Open Ya Mouth at their brand new location, the South Coast Emporium in Southsea. As usual, the night will give performers an open mic to perform comedy, poetry, hip-hop, storytelling and even general ranting.

All are welcome to perform and the night has free entry but donations are encouraged.

It runs from 7pm until 10pm with more details at facebook.com.

On the flip side, those looking for their alternative clubbing fix on Monday evening, look no further than Delight at The Astoria as they present this Monday as a retro arcade night.

While room one will focus on the usual blend of alternative rock, pop and electronic anthems, while room two is presented by Game Over Café in Southsea as they have free retro gaming consoles to play on – and they’ll be hosting a Street Fighter 2 tournament. Tickets cost £4 and it runs from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.

Next Wednesday at Shack Bar on Albert Road, Portsmouth Psych, So Young Magazine and Honeymooner Records team up to present an evening of psychedelic/punk-rock with And Yet It Moves, Lice and Hotel Lux. It runs from 7pm until 11.30pm and advanced tickets cost £5 from Dice or £7 on the door. More details at facebook.com