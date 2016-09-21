Could you be this year’s Instant Star?

IF YOU think you’ve got what it takes to be a star, then The News has got the competition for you.

Our annual Instant Star contest is back, and we’re waiting to hear from you.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, said: ‘We have had fantastic winners in previous years, so it’s always exciting to see what this year’s competition will bring.

‘There are always plenty of singers – and we have a wealth of musical talent out there – but it would be nice to see more of other kinds of acts too, whether it’s dance, stand-up, or whatever your talent happens to be.’

The winner of this year’s competition will get to perform at the Children in Need show at the Wedgewood Rooms on November 27, as well as at The News’ WOW247 Awards and We Can Do It Awards nights.

They will also get to perform at the city centre switch-on of the Christmas lights in Commercial Road.

The open auditions for Instant Star are at the Wedgewood Rooms on Monday, October 10 from 6.30pm. All entrants must register in advance.

To register e-mail features@thenews.co.uk with your name, address, age and contact numbers plus a brief description of your act.

Put INSTANT STAR in the subject field. After the deadline has passed we’ll then give you an entry number.

If you have a video, upload it to YouTube and include the URL link in your e-mail.

At the auditions, children will be seen first. We will ask you to do two minutes, then judges will confer and pick a winner or winners.

Entrants can be of any age and we’ll consider any kind of variety act, but it has to be suitable for a family audience.

If acts have a backing track to perform to, they may bring it on a CD or smartphone with its connection lead.

Closing date for entries is midnight on Monday, October 3.