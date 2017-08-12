Family festival arriving in town

A FAMILY festival will be arriving in Hampshire next month.

On Saturday, September 2, a day of family fun and entertainment will be taking place at Travfest, the first festival of its kind to be held in Petersfield.

Local artists such as Devin Jade, Mark Nelson and The Bayonettes will be performing, with a DJ playing late into the evening at Feefo Barn in Heath Road East. To book tickets go to eventbrite.com/e/travfest-2017-tickets-35048561190.