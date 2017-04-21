Musician brings a taste of Catalan to Southsea

Singer-songwriter Ismael Clark presents his first album in his native language, Catalan, with a gig at The Loft in Albert Road, Southsea tonight.

The album, El gol de l’any, was recorded in Southsea after a successful crowd-funding project and mixed in Barcelona.

Portsmouth-based Ismael will be accompanied by a full band of British and Catalan musicians.

Drawing on indie and folk influences, the album is packed with melodic songs. It is available on Spotify and iTunes. His previous work in English can be found at ismaelclark.bandcamp.com.

Tickets £5, doors 7.30pm. Support comes from The Day of The Rabblement.