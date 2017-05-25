Mutiny Festival organisers reassure fans that the dance music event starring 50 Cent and Chase and Status will go ahead as planned

THE organisers of this weekend’s Mutiny Festival have reassured music fans that the event will go ahead as planned.

The festival, which takes place from midday to midnight on Saturday and Sunday and will see the like of hip-hop star 50 Cent and dance music legends Chase and Status, Roni Size and Roger Sanchez taking to the stage.

Following the terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night which killed 22, concerns have been raised by music fans online about safety at the events on King George V playing fields in Cosham.

Organiser Luke Betts told The News: ‘We’re really looking forward to it, things are coming together well.

‘Our security plan isn’t a static document, it’s constantly evolving – we react to anything from a change in weather, or having to move a set time, to something as major as responding to what’s happened in Manchester.

‘We take it very seriously – we want to reassure people that everything will go ahead as planned.

‘We just want people to come along, feel safe and have fun, and to that end we are working hand-in-hand with the police.’

Mr Betts added that festival-goers should be prepared for queues at the entrance as all bags will be thoroughly searched.

A statement on the festival’s Facebook page, said: ‘We echo the comments of the police who are advising that the public should stay vigilant, being alert but not alarmed.’

The event is nearly sold out, but the final tickets are on sale at mutinyfestivals.co.uk