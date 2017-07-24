Olly Murs fans offered tickets to Victorious Festival as an alternative to cancelled shows in Bournemouth and Exeter

THOUSANDS of Olly Murs left heartbroken when two massive shows by the popstar were cancelled have been offered tickets for his day at Victorious Festival instead.

Murs, who rose to fame when he won the 2009 series of X Factor, was due to play at Powderham Castle, Exeter, on July 30 and Kings Park in Bournemouth on August 5.

But a statement appeared on the Olly in The Park website last week stating that the dates were cancelled and that the shows’ organiser Stephen C Associates ‘has ceased to trade. It is insolvent and is expected to go into liquidation shortly.’

The brief statement concluded: ‘The company is not in a position to offer you a refund. However, if you bought VIP packages with a credit card, you should contact your credit card company immediately and ask them to refund your money.’

The Bournemouth show had been expecting a crowd of up to 10,000.

However, earlier today, Murs’ announced on his Twitter account that he and his team had been able to arrange a deal with the organisers of Victorious, which takes place on Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend.

Fans who haven’t been offered a refund can get their ticket swapped, free of charge, with a replacement one for Victorious on Sunday, August 27, or in Swansea on August 12.

His statement said: ‘We tried to find a way of still doing the shows of rescheduling them but ended up facing too many obstacles, and we couldn’t risk letting you down again.

‘So together with my management, agent and promoters of my other summer shows, we have come up with the most viable solution so I can still hopefully see most of you.’

He added: ‘I know I’m asking you to travel to new locations, and it’s far from ideal, but we’ve really tried to make something work and I hope I can see loads of you at these other shows.’

Andy Marsh, from the Victorious team, said: ‘A lot of fans can’t retrieve refunds, so us and Swansea have got together with his team and said we can help out.

‘We’re obviously working with him anyway, and he’s been good with us, so we wanted to do something when we heard.

‘People need to go back to their original ticket providers and the exchange will be arranged through them, but please be patient because there’s been a bit of confusion and a lot of people getting in touch.’

Tickets for Victorious are still on sale at for £35 on the Friday or £42 each for Saturday or Sunday. Madness, Stereophonics and Elbow are headlining the event, which is expanding to three days for the first time. For more information go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.