Opening headliner for Wickham Festival announced

THE Wickham Festival has announced singer KT Tunstall will return to headline the opening night of the festival.

The Scottish singer-song writer is famed for hit songs Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See.

She’s been nominated for a Grammy and a Mercury Music Award and is also a Brit Award winner.

The 41-year-old returns for the 10th year anniversary after last performing in 2012.

Festival organiser Peter Chegwyn says he is delighted that another top act has been booked.

Peter said: ‘This is another major coup for us.

‘She is a Grammy-nominated singer who has performed at major music venues over the world.

‘She gave us our first sell-out night five years ago and we are hoping for a repeat of that.’

Wickham Festival takes place between Thursday, August 3 and Sunday, August 6.

Other acts booked include The Levellers, 10CC and Seth Lakeman. To purchase tickets, visit wickhamfestival.co.uk or call 01329 23194.