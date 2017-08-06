Organiser says Wickham Festival’s latest outing was ‘its best yet’

Have your say

THE ORGANISER of the annual Wickham Festival said its latest outing was the ‘best yet’.

The Isle of Wight Moonshine Morris Dancers, Liz Hennessy, Tom Field and Sam Brooks (170943-1)

More than 25,000 people flocked to the four-day fixture, as a host of artists wowed crowds from all over Hampshire.

Organiser and Gosport councillor Peter Chegwyn said: ‘It really has been a huge success – it’s easily the best we have had so far.’

The festival got off to a messy start after torrential rain and thick mud caused entry-gate delays on Thursday.

Leading an emergency effort, organisers spent £30,000 in a rush to get the grounds festival-ready – resulting in action getting fully underway nearly three hours late.

From the left are Cate Toms, Lynne Harris, Tony Robson and Gaynor Robson from Portsmouth (170943-07)

The event culminated last night in main stage performances from artists Lau, Eliza Carthy and The Wayward Band and The Peatbog Faeries.

KT Tunstall, 10cc and The Levellers also appeared on the bill across the weekend.

Marge McDonnell-May, 41, from Hungerford, Berkshire, came down with her son, Joseph.

She had to drive on to the muddy camping field on the Friday morning, which she said was ‘challenging’.

Lara Keenar with Kev and Gail Boxall from Southsea (170943-04)

She added: ‘Wickham Festival organisers worked hard to keep the event running after some really horrendous weather.

‘Once the sun came out we had a great time and were impressed with the line-up.

‘It was a great weekend.’

Paul Foster, 38, from Swanmore, said: ‘Having this festival just down the road is wonderful.

(170943-09)

‘The atmosphere is always relaxed and enjoyable.’

05/08/17 BN Saturday 5th August at the 2017 Wickham Festival. Picture Ian Hargreaves (170943-1) PPP-170608-141934006