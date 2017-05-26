Out da club and into the fields

PORTSMOUTH’S premier dance music event returns this weekend as up to 30,000 people are expected to Mutiny Festival this weekend.

Hip-hop star 50 Cent will headline the main stage tomorrow night at the King George V playing fields in Cosham, while Chase and Status take the honours on Sunday night.

Other heavy hitters includes Roger Sanchez, Roni Size, Lethal Bizzle, Big Narstie and Pendulum, who will be performing a DJ set.

Organiser Luke Betts said: ‘It’s all coming together nicely– the site’s going up well, the weather’s looking good and people are buying tickets.

‘This is the most tickets we’ve sold in advance.

‘We’ve got a capacity of 15,000 each day and we’re nearly there.

‘50 Cent will also be bringing his crew G-Unit with him, which is going to be massive.’

This year also sees the first time the four-year-old festival has stayed in the same location for two consecutive years.

It started at Victoria Park in the city centre before moving to Fontwell Race Course near Arundel for one year and then to its current home.

‘We just aim to get better and better and this year we’ve got more tents, there’s a new cocktail bar, and a few other new bits and pieces.

‘It’s great to be able to be on the same site for a second year in a row, it feels a bit more like a home for Mutiny.

‘We just want people to come and have a good time.’

Luke also put any rumours about acts pulling out to rest.

‘It’s boring – we get this every year, we had it with Snoop Dogg, we had it with Pete Tong, and no-one’s pulled out yet.

‘All the acts are definitely confirmed.’

Day tickets start from £45 for Saturday, £40 for Sunday or £70 for the weekend.

VIP packages are also available.

Gates open on both days at midday and the site closes at midnight.

There is no re-entry and last entry is strictly at 8pm.

The event is for over 16s only, but anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

For more information go to mutinyfestivals.co.uk.