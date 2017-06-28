Rave reviews for live dance act

THEY drew such a huge crowd when they played at Southsea Bandstand last summer, that for this weekend’s gig Rhythm of The ’90s have been moved to a larger venue.

For Sunday’s free show they will be playing at Castle Field – the first time a bandstand gig has been moved because of the anticipated size of the audience.

The seven-piece will play a two-hour set packed with classic dance hits from the likes of 2 Unlimited, Sash, Robin S, Prodigy, Faithless, Robert Miles and many more.

At their gig last July, they pulled in the biggest ever crowd seen at a bandstand show – estimates at the time put it at around 12,000 people.

The Brighton-based live dance covers band have proved a massive draw whenever they play in Portsmouth, selling out numerous gigs here.

Promoter Dale Field said: ‘We’re expecting thousands and thousands of people.

‘It was such an amazing day last year – there were so many smiley people and families there enjoying themselves.

‘There was a great atmosphere – lots of people reliving the era, and loads of people who weren’t even there first time around for this music.

‘Fingers crossed the weather’s going to be good for us again. The bandstand is brilliant anyway – the city comes together, puts out a picnic blanket and has some fun in the sun. Fair play to the council for agreeing to move this – it’s going to be too big for the bandstand now.’

The band also made its Glastonbury debut last weekend.

‘They’ve been getting rave reviews for that,’ Dale added.

They will be supported by ’80s tribute act Great Scott and DJ Ray Andrews. The show runs from 1pm to 4pm.

If you can’t make it to Castle Field, the band will also be playing their own headline show at The Pyramids Centre in Southsea on August 12 with DevinJade, Jerry Williams and DJ Lemon, and at Victorious Festival over the August bank holiday weekend.

Bandstand events will continue every Saturday and Sunday through to August 13. For more information go to book.events/bandstand.