REVIEW: Deaf Havana, Engine Rooms, Southampton

Deaf Havana are an English Rock band who on Friday, November 10 performed an intimate show in front of a sold-out crowd at the Engine Rooms in Southampton.

After releasing their latest album – All these countless nights – earlier this year, the band are currently headlining shows across the UK along with support bands, Decade and Blackfoxxes.

After entertaining sets from Decade and Blackfoxxes, Deaf Havana hit the stage.

They opened their set with a song called Fever from their latest album which had the crowd singing and dancing along instantly.

There was a supportive and energetic vibe which continued throughout the show as the band connected and spoke with the audience regularly and thanked them for coming to watch them play.

After a few songs, the band slowed down their set and played a couple of acoustic songs which the fans continued to sing along as loud as they could, filling the room with a surreal sense of community.

Overall, their set list was a mixture of their material. It was majorly songs from the All These Sleepless Nights album with a few older and reworked songs too. The band finally finished the main set with Caro Padre before exiting the stage to an overwhelming cheer and applause from the crowd. Moments passed and the fans began to chant for one more song.

Deaf Havana returned to the stage for the amazing encore of the night. They performed their hits Trigger and Boston Square before playing Anemophobia Part 2, an old song they had never performed live before which left their fans wishing there was more.

SARAH GERRISH