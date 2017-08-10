REVIEW: Dendera at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

On a rainy Wednesday night I get to the Wedge in time to see the main support, Seething Akira, whose high-energy, engaging set has elements of The Beastie Boys, Faith No More, and maybe a little Pendulum if I’m daring to be slightly current.

Playing a warm-up for their spot at this weekend’s Bloodstock festival, headliners Dendera already have a Wikipedia page, a sign of a band making waves.

It’s quite sparse in terms of info, but after tonight’s show it should really advise the reader that their live shows are the stuff of legend.

Drums, bass and two raucous guitars kick off the set, priming the crowd’s eardrums before singer Ashley Edison enters, blessed with a vocal range that conjures memories of Rob Halford and Bruce Dickinson in their prime.

The guitar interplay between Steve Main and David Stanton reminds me of the dextrous chemistry between Thin Lizzy’s Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson, and the rhythm section of Bradley Edison and Andy Finch are so air-tight you could hire them out as a submarine. Drummer Finch is an absolute powerhouse, brutally battering out his own signature style.

Dendera’s blend of classic Maiden-esque style with 21st century noise makes them an absolute must-see for any self-respecting metal fan.