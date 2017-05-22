REVIEW: Royal Blood at O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Brighton’s rock duo Royal Blood came on to the scene in 2013 and have since become enormously popular.

Bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher not only played an outstanding energetic set but they also displayed great showmanship, kicking off the weekend with a sold-out gig at the O2 Guildhall.

The pair entertained a primarily young audience for just over an hour with songs such as Figure it Out, Little Monster and Ten Tonne Skeleton from their self-titled debut album which was released in 2014 and also Lights Out and Hook, Line and Sinker, from their forthcoming album How Did We Get So Dark?, which will be released in June this year.

An impressive light show complemented the whole performance, with the use of a vertical screen of lasers that ran across the front of the stage, creating a very interesting effect as they were hit by the smoke machine.

Royal Blood was supported by Black Honey who had a unique sound and warmed up the crowd.

This was my first time watching Royal Blood live and despite already being a fan, I will look forward to seeing them again in the future and the release of their second album.