She Sees Red to make their live debut at The Edge Of The Wedge, Southsea

Promising new Portsmouth-based alt-rock band She Sees Red will be making their live debut as part of the latest Breaking Bands gig, put on by Pilot Promotions.

The trio consists of Jose Ramalho on bass and backing vocals, Karl Mingay on drums and percussion, and former El Capitan frontman Shaun Baxter on vocals, guitar and piano. Jose is the brains behind the band; multi-instrumentalist, producer and all-round tech wizard. Catchy and powerful bass riffs are his live game.

Karl is a hard hitting and adaptive percussionist, keeping the rock element present alongside the intricate dynamics.

Shaun is the initial songwriter and a powerful yet versatile vocalist.

With influences ranging from classical music and orchestral works to metal and pop, Shaun says: ‘We like to keep our songs interesting for the listener. Our aim is that no two She Sees Red songs will sound the same.’

They are joined on the bill by Arcade Hearts, Jigsaw Eyesore and Submariner.

Breaking Bands

The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea

Friday, April 28

