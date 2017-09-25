Sticks And Stones won’t break New Found Glory’s bones at The Pyramids in Southsea

Pop-punks New Found Glory will be playing two of their classic albums in full as part of the tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

In a statement ahead of the tour, the band said: ‘“You’ll never get anywhere”, “Sophomore slump”, “It’s a trend that will pass”, “Your ship will sink”.

‘Well it’s been 20 years. Wondering what the voices say now? Luckily there was and still is only two voices we listen to. The passion inside of us and our loyal fans! This tour is for both.’

On Monday at The Pyramids Centre in Southsea they’re playing the Sticks and Stones and Not Without A Fight albums.

Doors 7pm. Tickets £24.75. Go to pyramids-live.co.uk