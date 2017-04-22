Trio Apaches bring their innovative approach to Portsmouth Guildhall

Trio Apaches is built on the great friendship between three of the UK’s most respected soloists and colleagues.

Matthew Trusler on violin, cellist Thomas Carroll and Ashley Wass on piano collaborate under a name first used in the early 1900s by a group of ‘artistic outcasts’ including Ravel and Stravinsky.

Trio Apaches have quickly been embraced on the international concert scene and are unanimously praised for the infectious joy and virtuosity of their performances and the innovative nature of their programmes.

They share a desire to focus on innovative projects and challenging cross-genre collaborations, as well as to present masterworks of the trio repertoire in unfamiliar contexts.

At their concert at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday their programme includes Beethoven’s Piano Trio In D, Op. 70 No. 1 The Ghost, Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 66, and Ravel’s Piano Trio in A minor.

The Portsmouth Cultural Trust presents this season’s Portsmouth Chamber Music Series, in partnership with Music in the Round, the University of Portsmouth and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets: £17, concessions £15. Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk