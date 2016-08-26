WOW247’s Victorious picks...

Aside from the obvious stars this weekend on the Common and Castle stages at Victorious there is an embarrassment of riches across the festival’s 14 other stages and areas.

And one of the joys of a festival is always finding a favourite new act – whether it’s a recommendation from a friend, or stumbling across something entirely by chance.

While we at WOW247 can’t wait to see the Manics belt out Design For Life or You Love Us on Saturday night, or Noel Gallagher whipping out an Oasis classic or two alongside his new High Flying Birds material on Sunday, we will also be down on site bright and early to catch some of those other gems.

The World Music stage certainly looks like a fantastic new addition to this year’s bill – with everything from Chinese dancers to gospel via skiffle and ska, it will definitely bring the melting pot to Victorious.

But our picks are the San Fran-born and London-based reggae star, Sunday’s headliner Natty, on at 9.30pm, and The Urban Voodoo Machine (pictured) who bring their ‘Bourbon-soaked Gypsy blues’ to the stage on Saturday at 7pm. With a live show consisting of 12 rogues dressed in black and red, mixing up music with cabaret and burlesque their set promises to be some spectacle.

Cult Pompey legends Emptifish will be demonstrating why every show they’ve played since reforming has been a sell-out. Catch them at 2pm on Sunday on the Castle stage when there are rumours of go-go dancers and aliens making an appearance...

The Mayfield Real Ale stage features many of the leading lights of the local scene. There’s a cracking run from 12.30pm on Saturday, with indie rockers Veludo Planes, rock’n’rollers Crown of Thieves, who feature Aaron Middleton, an ‘Unexpected Star’ on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Jerry Williams, who has racked up more than 1m streams of her last single Mother on Spotify, followed by the stellar singing chops of The Urban Vocal Group.

Following a low-key return to live action earlier this month after a year off, Underground Pilots will be letting rip at 11.45am on Saturday, on Casemates Seaside stage.

From 8.30pm at the Radweb stage on Sunday, power trio Foxer will be a great warm-up for Noel.

And of course, festival faves Southsea Alternative Choir will be popping up on various stages throughout the weekend topping up the feelgood factor, reeling out the indie hits and ‘60s pop classics.

As always there’s going to be clashes, and there’s too many other WOW247 favourites to shoehorn in here properly, but also well worth your time are Bemis, Richard Morris, Marley Blandford, Melt Dunes, RemedySounds, Fugitive Orchestra, Blackfoot Circle and many more.

The organisers have put together a great bill on the main stages, but make time to get out and explore those smaller stages – from the RMA to the Radweb Showcase, Strong Island and Beats and Swing – you may just find an unexpected delight.