Search

Bird in Hand

Bird in Hand: 269 Lovedean Lane, Lovedean, Waterlooville, PO8 9RX

Bird in Hand: 269 Lovedean Lane, Lovedean, Waterlooville, PO8 9RX

Becketts: 11 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea PO5 3AT

FEATURED: Becketts

269 Lovedean Lane, Lovedean, Waterlooville, PO8 9RX

A firm favourite across Hampshire, the Bird in Hand has been a landmark in the village of Lovedean since the 1800s. The restaurant was, interestingly, the hiding place of the FA cup during the Second World War. Customers can expect a welcoming and vibrant experience, with the menu tailored around food that is fresh, locally sourced and seasonal.

02392 591055 | www.lovedeanbirdinhand.co.uk

Facebook: The Bird in Hand | Twitter: @TheBirdLovedean

Back to the top of the page