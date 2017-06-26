269 Lovedean Lane, Lovedean, Waterlooville, PO8 9RX
A firm favourite across Hampshire, the Bird in Hand has been a landmark in the village of Lovedean since the 1800s. The restaurant was, interestingly, the hiding place of the FA cup during the Second World War. Customers can expect a welcoming and vibrant experience, with the menu tailored around food that is fresh, locally sourced and seasonal.
02392 591055 | www.lovedeanbirdinhand.co.uk
Facebook: The Bird in Hand | Twitter: @TheBirdLovedean
