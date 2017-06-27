Brewhouse & Kitchen

26 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, PO1 2DD
This historic Tudor-style inn has been reborn as a stylish, colourful brewpub with an inventive twist. Alongside the usual pub grub – which is cooked to a very high standard – and the assortment of local craft ales, is the opportunity to create your own beverages with their microbrewery; if your ale is up to scratch, you might see it make an appearance behind the bar!
02392 891340 | www.brewhouseandkitchen.com
Facebook: BKPortsmouth | Twitter: @BKPortsmouth | Instagram: brewhouse_and_kitchen
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.