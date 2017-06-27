Search

Cast Iron Bar & Grill

Car Iron Bar & Grill: Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4SH

Car Iron Bar & Grill: Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4SH

Clifford Brown's Brasserie: South Square, Knowle Village, Fareham, PO17 5FL

Clifford Brown’s Brasserie

Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4SH

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant at the Marriott Hotel offers creative, delicious grill cuisine, inspired by the modern British steak house. The vibrant and welcoming Cast Iron Bar & Grill presents a unique alternative to going out for dinner in the evenings.

02392 383151 | www.marriott.com

Facebook: MarriottEurope | Twitter: @MarriottUK | Instagram: Marriottuk

Back to the top of the page