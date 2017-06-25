FEATURED: The Boathouse

Premier Marina, Mumby Road, Gosport, PO12 1AH

This relaxed waterfront bistro in Gosport is just a few minutes’ walk from the ferry and offers a fantastic view over the harbour towards Gunwharf Quays. In the Boathouse kitchen, the chefs have created a menu of dishes using seasonal ingredients, prepared with care. They provide a breakfast menu, including a full English, the Boathouse Breakfast, as well as an extensive lunch and evening menu. Favourites include sirloin steak, cod and chips and the assortment of Boathouse salads.

This luxurious location allows you to enjoy your meal in style.

The Boathouse is open 9am until 9pm, seven days a week.

‘‘I really enjoyed my breakfast this morning at the Boathouse. The food was cooked to a very high standard as always, the staff were very helpful and friendly as usual. I found it to be a lovely dinning experience. I can highly recommend the Boathouse if you are looking for good atmosphere and quality food.’’ | Facebook review, May 2017

‘‘Had a lovely Mother’s Day meal today with all of my family. The food was great, large portion sizes, great service and the staff are super friendly! I would highly recommend and we are all looking forward to our next visit. Thank you.’’ | Facebook review, March 2017

(023) 9260 1166 | www.theboathousegosport.co.uk

Boathousegosport | @boathousegospo1