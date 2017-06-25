FEATURED: The Lady Hamilton

21 The Hard, Portsmouth, PO1 3DT

Being based at The Hard means that The Lady Hamilton has many advantages; it is easy to get to, close to Gunwharf Quays shopping centre and a stone’s throw away from some stunning harbour views. The inside of the pub has a quintessential English feel to it – a throwback to days gone by. Don’t be fooled, however; this restaurant has all the flair of a modern public house. According to many of the locals, the roast dinners are absolutely divine, with a whole host of meats and veg piled on to the plate, leaving diners feeling very satisfied indeed. And if you like you can wash it down with a craft ale or two afterwards. For those looking for a place to stay, The Lady Hamilton also offers B&B.

“This place is the best, roast dinners are the best I’ve had, so glad it has reopened and the new owners have kept all of the old staff. The roast dinners are exactly how they used to be. Well done to you all at Lady Hamilton.” | Facebook review, April 2017

“This place has the best value for money roast dinners in Southsea. They used to be good before but now they have reopened I think they are even better! So glad it has reopened. The gravy is to die for.” | Facebook review, May 2017

‘‘My favourite pub! Lovely atmosphere, AMAZING food! Lovely, friendly staff. Warm and welcoming. So happy to have it back!’’ | Facebook review, May 2017

(023) 9287 0505

Facebook: theladyhamiltonports