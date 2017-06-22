Search

Horse & Jockey

Horse & Jockey: Hipley, Hambledon, PO7 4QY

Horse & Jockey: Hipley, Hambledon, PO7 4QY

Giraffe: Ground Floor, North Promenade Building,Portsmouth, PO1 3TA. Picture: Google Maps

Giraffe

Flaming Rooseter: Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

Flaming Rooster

Hipley, Hambledon, PO7 4QY

Winning the prestigious Pub of the Year award in 2011-2012, the Horse & Jockey is held in high regard by local residents. All food is freshly-prepared and made to order, but with a wide variety of beautifully-cooked dishes, such as pan-fried scallops and roasted lamb shank, it is always worth the wait. Roast dinners are served on Sundays and daily specials are always available.

(023) 9263 2728 | www.horseandjockeyhipley.co.uk

Back to the top of the page