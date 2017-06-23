St Peter’s Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0RX
Set in a picturesque location, Northney Farm Tea Room is an extension of the family-run dairy farm on Hayling Island. With good, freshly-cooked food, incredibly friendly staff and cheap prices, the tea room almost makes you feel like you’re part of the family. This is an ideal place to stop for lunch if you’re having a busy day exploring the farm.
(023) 9246 7607 | www.northney.farm
Facebook: northneyfarm | Twitter: @northneyfarm
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.