The Hotwalls, Portsmouth, PO1 2FS
The Hotwalls, Portsmouth, PO1 2FS
The Canteen recently became a proud member of Hampshire Fare – working with local farmers and producers to promote the unique and talented local produce. This dedication to local produce shines through in the quality of the food; from deliciously soft cakes to an evening menu of fabulous meat and vegetarian dishes, such as the chicken and chorizo hotpot and the vegetarian lasagne.
www.thecanteen.co.uk
The Canteen
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.