FEATURED: Aroma Oriental

43 North Street, Havant, PO9 1PP

Aroma Oriental Restaurant is one of the most prominent dining locations in the Havant area. Offering a wide range of traditional Chinese cuisine, the restaurant prides itself on having a team of highly-trained and experienced chefs.

Using only the finest fresh ingredients – all of which are prepared on the premises – the mantra at this restaurant is that ‘good quality matters’. The staff here are very friendly, creating a welcoming atmosphere for everyone who walks through the front door.

The restaurant also has a home delivery and takeaway service.

02392 499876 | www.aromaoriental.co.uk

Facebook: Aroma Oriental Restaurant