FEATURED: Yan Woo

33 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7DP

Bringing authentic Chinese and Malaysian cuisine to Portsmouth, Yan Woo is open for lunch and dinner and proudly boasts and extensive menu.

From classic curries to zingy soups and a wide choice of premium meats – all freshly-prepared using only the finest ingredients – the chefs aspire to achieve perfect flavour every single time.

The restaurant staff say they are particularly proud of their Malaysian dishes; often a more forgotten cuisine, the restaurant has brought it to the forefront of Portsmouth dining, with traditional nasi goreng or wok fried fish – the all-you-can eat buffet is also a massive hit with customers.

“Went there yesterday and loved it. Never had a bad meal there.” | Facebook review, May 2017

“Absolutely delicious! Butter prawns are a must. Excellent service and value for money. Cannot fault it.” | Facebook review, May 2017

“Fantastic food! My favourite place to eat. Have been going here for many years and still the best!” | Facebook review, April 2017

(023) 9282 1888 | www.yanwoorestaurant.co.uk