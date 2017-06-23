87 London Road, Portsmouth, PO2 0BN | 14 Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Gosport, PO13 9LD
This stylish Indian restaurant has been serving curry lovers in the Portsmouth region since 2006, and allows them to enjoy the cuisine in style. With their very own online takeaway system, customers are able to dodge the transaction charge and have more control over their orders.
02392 665000, 02392 550770 | www.thebluecobra.co.uk
Facebook: Blue Cobra | Twitter: @BlueCobra01
