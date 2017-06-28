Search

Circolo Pizzeria

Circolo Pizzeria: 78 Osborne Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3LU. Picture: Google Maps

Circolo Pizzeria: 78 Osborne Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3LU. Picture: Google Maps

Soprano's: 108 Palmerston Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3PT. Picture: Google Maps

Soprano’s

78 Osborne Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3LU

The romantic, candlelit arua of Circolo Pizzeria makes this the ideal place to take your partner, or to wow someone on a first date. There’s a variety of antipasti available, as well as a grilled gourmet burger, but the “main event” is the pizza. Feast like a true Italian with greats such as the signature Circolo pizza - which is topped with goats cheese, pancetta, spinach and caramelised onions.

02392 349079 | www.circolo.co.uk

Facebook: Circolo Pizzeria | Twitter: @CircoloPizzeria | Instagram: circolopizzeria

Back to the top of the page