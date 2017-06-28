78 Osborne Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3LU
The romantic, candlelit arua of Circolo Pizzeria makes this the ideal place to take your partner, or to wow someone on a first date. There’s a variety of antipasti available, as well as a grilled gourmet burger, but the “main event” is the pizza. Feast like a true Italian with greats such as the signature Circolo pizza - which is topped with goats cheese, pancetta, spinach and caramelised onions.
02392 349079 | www.circolo.co.uk
Facebook: Circolo Pizzeria | Twitter: @CircoloPizzeria | Instagram: circolopizzeria
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.